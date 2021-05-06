Neil Bhatt clears the air about Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein scene being misinterpreted as having a SEXUAL CONNOTATION

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

We’ve been at the forefront of reporting updates about Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein. (Read here: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein actor Neil Bhatt shares how he is keeping up with COVID-19)

TellyChakkar.com exclusively reported about an unexpected track which will turn things upside down for Sai-Virat and Pakhi. Virat will go on a mission as a police officer risking his life. He will get severely injured during the mission. He will be hospitalized and will fight between life and death. Sai will return to Virat after learning about his injury and his battle for life.

Sai and Pakhi will be at loggerheads as to who would take care of an ailing Virat.

Well, a scene from the show has went viral wherein Virat imagines Sai being with her, however, it turns out to be that Pakhi has been beside him as she holds him and takes care of him.

The scene has been misinterpreted by a section of viewers who stated that Pakhi has been harassing Virat mentally and sexually by finding reasons to touch him.

Virat aka Neil took to his social media handle and posted a clarification on the same. He stated that the intent of the scene was to purely put forth Pakhi’s love and care and no sexual connotations should be derived from the scene.

Have a look at the post:

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

(Also read: Ayesha Singh aka Sai happy to reunite with her ONSCREEN BETTER HALF Neil Bhatt aka Virat of Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein)