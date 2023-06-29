Neil Bhatt Films Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Crucial Sequence Despite In High Fever!

Neil Bhatt

MUMBAI:Ever since the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on aired,it became audiences favorite and also grabbed the position of the most popular show with household popularity and made its actors a household name. 
However, most are unaware of the kind of effort the actors put into every scene that they shoot for. One such scene in the most popular show is the action and stunt sequence going to be featured in the upcoming episode of the show. The sequence and the episode is said to be the crucial for the show which will also marks the closing of the story of Sai and Virat. The lead actor Neil Bhatt, who essayed the character of Virat in the show is suffering from the 102 degree high fever and despite the health issues Neil chose to perform the deadly stunts and actions on his own instead of opting for Body Double. He shot for the entire sequence on his own because he wanted the sequence to looks natural and he aimed to not disappoint his viewers.

Neil Bhatt Films Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Crucial Sequence Despite In High Fever!
