Neil Bhatt on her rapport with GHKKPM co-star Ayesha Singh: I always pull her legs and we have lots of fun

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is currently ruling the hearts of the viewers. The show which started airing last year in October is working wonders on the small screen.

Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh portray the lead roles on the show. All the three characters played Neil, Aishwarya and Ayesha are completely different and quite diverse and have their own charm.

We have seen Neil AKA Virat extremely disciplined and responsible, Aishwarya AKA Paakhi is an extremely sweet and decent girl while Ayesha AKA Sai is quite notorious and outspoken.

While the trio has different dynamics on the show, their real-life bonding is quite amazing.

We have seen how the star cast has a lot of fun on the set and chill out together in-between the shots.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Neil opened about his rapport with Ayesha.

Neil said, "Ayesha is a bit reserved I feel but she is also extremely fun to work with and an amazing co-star."

The actor further said, "I keep pulling her leg and we have lots of fun shooting."

Well, we are sure the amazing off-screen camaraderie is the result of their terrific performance on the show.

