Neil Bhatt makes Ayesha Singh BLUSH on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein; here's why

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is ruling the small screens in the current times. The daily soap which started airing from last year in October is working wonders on the small screens.

Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh portray the lead roles on the show. All the characters of Neil, Aishwarya and Ayesha are completely different and quite diverse and have their own charm.

We have seen Neil AKA Virat extremely disciplined and responsible, Aishwarya AKA Paakhi is an extremely sweet and decent girl while Ayesha AKA Sai is quite notorious and outspoken.

Well, things are quite different for all the actors in real life. We have seen how Aishwarya is extremely fun-loving and is always in a fun mood on the sets. Ayesha too is the same in real life.

While the viewers are loving Virat and Sai's cute chemistry on the show, the duo also share a great rapport in real life.

A video shared by Kishori Shahane on her Instagram handle shows how Neil is lip-syncing a song for his co-star Ayesha.

Neil is singing the song, Teri Pyari Pyari Soorat Ko Kisi Ki Nazar Na Lage Chashme Baddoor.

Interestingly, Ayesha is wearing specs and she can't stop blushing as Neil sings for her.

Take a look:

The song is apt for Ayesha who is 'Chashmish'.

Kishori who is also present can't stop smiling in the video.

Sai and Virat are leaving no stone unturn to entertain the viewers both on and off-screen.

