Neil Bhatt opens up about Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin completing 2 years, says, “Whenever good people come together, the result is also worthwhile"

MUMBAI :Neil Bhatt is an television actor known for portraying Ranveer Singh Vaghela in Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop and ACP Virat Chavan in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein.

Neil studied law but acting and dance have always been his passion. In 2020, Bhatt met actress Aishwarya Sharma on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and the couple soon fell in love. They announced their engagement in January 2021 and got married in November 2021 in Ujjain.

His portrayal of Virat Chavan has been loved and adored by fans a lot. The show recently completed 2 years and there was a big celebration for the cast and crew. Neil, Ayesha, and Aishwarya also took to the stage to say a few words. 

Neil recently spoke at the event and at first, said that the word team is going to be used a lot because the show is only made possible with the effort of the team. He further said, “I believe that projects reach a successful stage because of the people behind it.”

He also said that "I am thankful for being a part of 'Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' for the last two years. The show would not have been possible without the help of everyone who has worked on it. Whenever good people come together, the result is also worthwhile." 

He then went on to thank the cast and crew of the show, mentioning the team and every department by name. This sweet gesture was really appreciated by everyone. 

Neil stars as Virat Chavan in this hit series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, which airs on Star Plus.

