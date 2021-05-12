Neil Bhatt’s BROMANCE with ‘THIS’ Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin co-actor is a MUST WATCH!

MUMBAI: The cast of Ghum Hai kisike Pyaar Meiin is like one big family.

Usually when actors shoot together, since they spend the majority of the time together on the sets of the show, they become like family or close friends.

As for the cast of Ghum Hai Kisike Pyaar Meiin, the actors enjoy lunches and script reading sessions together. Each and every cast member is a livewire and they look incomplete without each other. Their off-screen fun banters are a visual delight. Their social media handle is the proof of how they have fun together on the sets of the show.

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma found love shooting together and got officially engaged. Aishwarya is mischievous and her antics keeps the atmosphere of the sets fun and lively. It was only a while ago that we reported how Neil and Aishwarya workout together and we also shared a moment from their workout diaries. Well now we bring to you the actor who is close to Neil from the sets of Ghum Hai Kisike Pyaar Meiin.

The actor is none other than Adish Vaidya who plays the role of Mohit Chavan in the show. Adish

Took to social media to share a post with a caption which read ‘bromance’. Neil reposted the picture agreeing to the same.

Take a look:

Show your love for Adish and Neil in the comment section below!

Keep reading this space for more information from the world of television, Bollywood and the OTT medium. (Also Read: Sasural Simar Ka 2: Aarav-Vivaan at loggerheads)