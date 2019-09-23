News

Neil Bhoopalam to play a negative role in THIS show

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Sep 2019 08:06 PM

MUMBAI: Neil Bhoopalam is a well-known actor who has been a part of some noteworthy projects. He has acted in films like No One Killed Jessica, NH10 and the TV series – 24. Now, he is gearing up for his new project.

He will be seen making his negative role debut in MX Original Series, Kiska Hoga Thinkistan Season 2. Donning the grey shade of a new boss at MTMC Advertising Agency, he will be seen stirring up the lives of the employees with his dirty politics.

Speaking about his character, Neil told media, “Formats don’t hold me back – be it film, theatre, TV or OTT. The digital space has moved us into the golden age of show business. And as far as playing a negative role, what can I say... It's good to be bad!

The series also stars Naveen Kasturia, Shravan Reddy, Mandira Bedi, Vasuki Sunkavelli, Satyadeep Mishra amongst others.

Tags > Neil Bhoopalam, Naveen Kasturia, Shravan Reddy, No One Killed Jessica, NH10, Mandira Bedi, Vasuki Sunkavelli, Satyadeep Mishra, MX Original Series, Kiska Hoga Thinkistan Season 2,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Varun Sharma on &TV’s Lagao Boli

Varun Sharma on &TV’s Lagao Boli
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Varunn Jain
Varunn Jain
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Aditi Sajwan
Aditi Sajwan
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Panchi Bora
Panchi Bora
Ram Kapoor
Ram Kapoor

past seven days