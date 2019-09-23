Neil Bhoopalam to play a negative role in THIS show

MUMBAI: Neil Bhoopalam is a well-known actor who has been a part of some noteworthy projects. He has acted in films like No One Killed Jessica, NH10 and the TV series – 24. Now, he is gearing up for his new project.

He will be seen making his negative role debut in MX Original Series, Kiska Hoga Thinkistan Season 2. Donning the grey shade of a new boss at MTMC Advertising Agency, he will be seen stirring up the lives of the employees with his dirty politics.

Speaking about his character, Neil told media, “Formats don’t hold me back – be it film, theatre, TV or OTT. The digital space has moved us into the golden age of show business. And as far as playing a negative role, what can I say... It's good to be bad!

The series also stars Naveen Kasturia, Shravan Reddy, Mandira Bedi, Vasuki Sunkavelli, Satyadeep Mishra amongst others.