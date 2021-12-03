NeilKiAish: Aww! The cast of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and these actors attend Neil and Aishwarya’s Reception!

MUMBAI: From Reel to Real, Ghum hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein Actors Neil And Aishwarya met and fell in love on sets and are now tied in holy matrimony!

The show became a major reason to bring a fairytale love story to life, the duo is all set to get hitched and the beauteous has already begun with the rituals. Today is the big day for the duo and Neil Bhatt aka the Dulha is all set to get his Dulhan.

Earlier we saw Neil's baraat on their way to the venue, and they have finally reached the gate and ladki waale are ready to welcome them. Neil and Aishwarya are sitting at the wedding aisle for the first puja. Aishwarya looks ethereal in the Dulhan joda and we cannot keep our eyes off the duo. Check out Aishwarya's beauteous entry for the wedding, her lehenga will make you want to get married right away. And Neil waiting for his bride at the wedding aisle.

Neil and Aishwarya hosted a Wedding Reception for their Friends and Colleagues from the industry. And their GHKKPM Family was present to celebrate with the happy couple and also bless them!

Amongst the people present were Ayesha Singh, Sneha Bhawsar, Yogendra Vikram Singh and Jeetendra Bohara, apart from them Waseem Mushtaq, Deepika Singh, Ashna Kishore!

Check out This video:

You can see the lovestruck couple overjoyed with happiness as they were seen dancing! Neil is dressed in a Navy blue tux while Aishwarya is wearing a beautiful sky blue gown. Both also Color coordinated!

Take a look at their romantic dance:

Neil also picks Aishwarya up in the air while dancing and the couple looks lovingly at each other!

Also Bringing you an exclusive update, Btown's diva Rekhaji surprises the duo at their reception and gives them blessings for their happy married life. Aishwarya is left stunned seeing her for the reception, we got her reaction captured for you all.

Aww this makes us so happy! Tell us your favourite moment from the wedding in the comments below!

