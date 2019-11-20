News

Neither Jethalal nor Iyer... meet the 'SPECIAL SOMEONE' Babita is in LOVE with!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Nov 2019 06:50 PM

MUMBAI: The characters of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma have been loved throughout the years.

The Neela Telefilms show has attracted humongous love and appreciation for its concept and is one of the longest running shows on television.

While Dayaben is not seen in the show and people have dearly missed her, Jethalal and the other characters have been successfully driving the plot and stories.

One such popular character is that of Munmun Dutta, who plays Babita in the show. She has won the hearts of both Jethalal and Iyer. But do you know that she doesn't love either of them!

Babita aka Munmun Dutta is very fond of pets and loves them a lot!

Take a look.

Isn't that sweet? 

 

