Netflix joins hands with Ajay Devgn’s company

MUMBAI: Netflix is expanding its aggressive push on local content in India with a new partnership with actor Ajay Devgn’s company Ajay Devgn Films (ADF). The first collaboration of the two will be a movie called as Tribhanga, which will mark the digital debut of superstar Kajol.



The movie will be helmed by actress Renuka Shahane, and it is the story of a dysfunctional family of three women played by Mithila Palkar, Tanvi Azmi, and Kajol and will be set in Mumbai. It will chronicle the tale of three generations from the 1980s to the present day.



This movie will be Ajay’s first digital venture and will be co-produced by Deepak Dhar-led Banijay Asia and filmmaker Siddharth P Malhotra’s Alchemy Productions.



This is not the first collaboration between Bollywood and Netflix. In the past, Netflix had two big-ticket shows: crime drama Sacred Games 2 and spy thriller Bard of Blood were co-produced with major movie companies Phantom Films and Red Chillies Entertainment respectively and starred names like Saif Ali Khan and Emraan Hashmi.