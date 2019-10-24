Netflix plans to stop password sharing

MUMBAI: Netflix, known for churning out gripping shows, is making plans to stop password sharing.

During the streaming of the platform's third-quarter earnings interview, Product Chief Greg Peters revealed that Netflix knows what's up. Apparently, the company is looking into more 'consumer-friendly' ways to address users sharing passwords. He said, “We continue to monitor password sharing. We'll continue to look at the situation and we'll see those consumer-friendly ways to push on the edge of that, but we've got no big plans at this point in time in terms of doing something different there.”

Sharing credentials like this is making streaming platforms lose tons of money every year. This is not just limited to Netflix, even Amazon Prime Video, HBO and Hotstar are facing the same issues. A survey from last year showed that 35% of millennials are sharing their credentials to friends and family.