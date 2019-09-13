Netflix’s The Spy is GRIPPING

MUMBAI: Netflix’s The Spy is the story of the Israeli spy, Eli Cohen, who lived in Syria for most of his life and went on to join the Government as a minister. He was finally found and hanged publicly. Take a look at the review of the Netflix mini-series.

Eli Cohen is a young Jew who says yes to an opportunity with the Mossad, thinking about the financial retribution. However, soon, he is embroiled into spying in Syria, one of Israel’s toughest enemies. For four years, he climbs through the ranks and does what a spy does – until he is apprehended one day.

Eli Cohen has been termed a ‘superspy’, because of the kind of and the amount of intelligence that he brought to the table. It’s said that his work helped Israel win the Six Days War. That story now comes to Netflix, facts and all.

What’s Wow: Sasha Baron Cohen does a wonderful job of bringing the story of Eli Cohen to the screen. His transition from an actor in comedy films to someone portraying a real-life individual is incredible. Sasha plays the role with elan. He is followed well with a tight screenplay that moves from scene to scene with lightning speed.

The series does a good job of telling the entire story, and unravels Eli’s professional grown, the strains caused because of that in his personal life. What is also does well is paint a non-rosy picture of the life of a spy and the people who control them, in this case the Mossad.

What’s Blah: Nothing

Parting Shot: The Spy is a gripping, if grim, lesson in history we should all know.

Cast & Crew:

Cast: Sasha Baron Cohen, Hadar Ratzon Rotem, Yael Eitan

Creator: Gideon Raff

Director: Max Perry, Gideon Raff

