Netflix’s ‘Upstarts’ is a genuine portrayal of the Indian startups scenario

MUMBAI: Netflix has released an original Upstarts which is about three friends, dreaming and driven, and the difficulties they face on the way to achieving their startup dream. Kapil (Priyanshu Painyuli), Yash (Chandrachoor Rai) and Vinay (Shadab Kamal) are computer engineers, thick as thieves. They have jobs, but dream of doing something bigger and more meaningful…of making the world a better place to live in and earn bucks too along the way. An unfortunate incident leads to these friends, specifically Kapil, thinking of the idea for a delivery service for medicines. An app that would facilitate the delivery of medicines from cities to villages. After few ups and down, they finally get a businessman Veer Diwan (Rajeev Siddhartha) to invest in their business.

The nascent entrepreneurs, however, have their share of challenges. From fudging numbers to get a nod from new investors, prioritizing business over what they started to do in the first place to internal conflicts, their friendship is put to the test and it starts showing cracks. Yash detests Veer because of the control he wields over the business and Vinay, who at the start had declared that they should never get too serious or overcommit, is disillusioned. They part ways but stay friends.

Kapil, the lone warrior, takes the company to new heights but is forced to face harsh market realities and an over demanding investor Veer. His friend Jaya (Sheetal Thakur) is a true confidante and with her support and his friends’, he is jolted out of his reverie to eventually find his true calling, but not without his friends by his side.

A movie that starts with Vinay almost eloping with his girlfriend and Kapil and Yash looking up the barrel of her father’s gun for helping the two do that, takes us on a journey that doesn’t get boring at any point. We wanted the dreamers to succeed and everything to end well. A road well travelled, we say!

What’s Wow: Upstarts is as much about sky high dreams as it is about the value of unshakeable friendship. Their friendship helps them tide over a failed relationship, failing health and a near-failed business because they have each other.

When Yash falls off the wagon, precariously balanced on the verge of depression, his friends are there to help him get back on his feet and give him a reality check.

Upstarts moves, yes! But also makes you laugh! There is a scene where Kapil talks about having an app that will give someone realtime updates on where his underwear is and the exact moment when it was worn, when Vinay can’t find his. Another scene shows the three having burnt up their money on the business. When their house help asks for a salary advance, they ask her if she will accept shares in their company.

What’s Blah: Nothing.

Parting Shot: If Upstarts doesn’t get you all mushy and pumped at the same time, we don’t know what will!

Cast and Crew:

Cast: Priyanshu Painyuli (Kapil), Chandrachoor Rai (Yash), Shadab Kamal (Vinay), Swati Semwal (Richa), Mrinal Dutt (Ravi Bansal), Sheetal Thakur (Jaya), Rajeev Siddhartha (Veer Diwan)

Director and Story: Udai Singh Pawar

Screenplay and Dialogues: Ketan Bhagat & Udai Singh Pawar

Editor: Hemanti Sarkar

Associate Director: Gaurav Pratap Singh

Executive Producer: Manjula Dasgupta

Watch the trailer here:

Credit: The Digital Hash