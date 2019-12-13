News

Netflix's Lost In Space Season 2 to stream from December 24

Farhan Khan's picture
By Farhan Khan
13 Dec 2019 06:26 PM

MUMBAI: The Netflix recreation of 60s' classic Lost In Space was unleashed to the world back in April 2018. And the good news is that the adventures of the Robinsons are set to continue past the first ten-episode season, which isn't the gritty reboot some feared.

Still, season one received some mixed reviews from the audience, so there's a lot riding on the show's next ten episodes. Filming on the show's second season began back in September last year, according to Omega Underground, and would continue until March 1 this year.

Filming the first season took around seven months (and then there's post-production, including the impressive computer graphics work, which adds another few months), so a hefty wait was to be expected.

Netflix officially announced the second season on May 14, 2018 (one month and one day after the launch of the first).

