Netizens applaud Uorfi Javed for being invited to Abu Jani-Sandeep Khoshla’s star-studded event; call it a big achievement!

Netizens and her fans have been praising Uorfi for being invited to a prestigious event hosted by renowned fashion designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/03/2023 - 18:28
Netizens applaud Uorfi Javed for being invited to Abu Jani-Sandeep Khoshla’s star-studded event; call it a big achievement!

MUMBAI:Uorfi Javed has been grabbing headlines for a while now ever since she made an appearance on the reality show Bigg Boss OTT. The social media sensation began her career as a Tv actress with shows like Meri Durga, Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie, Kasautii Zindagi Kay and many more.

Also Read-EXPLOSIVE! Urfi Javed gives a SASSY REPLY to Chahatt Khanna who took a dig at her | Deets Inside

Uorfi came even more into the limelight after showcasing her bizarre and strange outfits that she says she designs herself because no designer would offer their clothes to her. However all that changed when Uorfi wore ace fashion designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s gold colored silk saree which she looked stunning in.

Netizens and her fans have been applauding Uorfi for being invited to a prestigious event hosted by renowned fashion designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. This is just proof that the social media sensation has finally arrived! The event saw many big celebrities like Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Jaya Bachchan, Sussanne Khan, Radhika Merchant, Neetu Kapoor, Sonali Bendre and many more.


Uorfi has definitely come a long way where she is now seen rubbing shoulders with A-list celebs at the party.

Urfi has surely achieved a lot in a short span of time with her bold fashion choices and not caring about what people think or say

She is surely an inspiration to many young girls.

Also Read-Sad! Urfi Javed not keeping well, had to be hospitalized

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

 

Uorfi Javed Bepannah Meri Durga Bigg Boss Salman Khan Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie Daayan Kasautii Zindagii Kay TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/03/2023 - 18:28

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Yeh Hai Chahatein: Nayantara questions Samrat’s feelings for Mansi
MUMBAI:Star Plus' popular show 'Yeh Hai Chahatein' began as a passionate love story between a famous rockstar,...
Deepika Padukone to be a presenter at Oscars 2023, but even these Bollywood actors would be perfect as presenters
MUMBAI:It’s a very proud moment for the country as three Indian films have been nominated at the Oscars 2023 in...
Mohit Malik pens a heartfelt note for wife Aditi Shirwaikar Malik; calls her a 'True Artist'
MUMBAI  Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the TV world. This time we bring to you an emotional display...
Did Tejasswi Prakash respond to rumours of a TejRan tiff in her own subtle way? Details inside
MUMBAI :Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most loved couples of the television industry. The duo met in...
Spoiler Alert! Faltu: Ayaan accidentally falls into Faltu’s arms where he thinks it is chef Rocky he fell on
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Recent Stories
Deepika Padukone to be a presenter at Oscars 2023, but even these Bollywood actors would be perfect as presenters
Deepika Padukone to be a presenter at Oscars 2023, but even these Bollywood actors would be perfect as presenters

Latest Video

Related Stories
Aditi Shirwaikar Malik
Mohit Malik pens a heartfelt note for wife Aditi Shirwaikar Malik; calls her a 'True Artist'
TejRan
Did Tejasswi Prakash respond to rumours of a TejRan tiff in her own subtle way? Details inside
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
It is a great feeling to be in front of the camera: Ranndeep R Rai
Television
“I've enjoyed working with Anushka Sharma the most so far, and she's also a great friend of mine”, reveals Ranbir Kapoor on Indian Idol 13
Uorfi Javed
Here’s all you need to know about Uorfi Javed’s family
Uorfi Javed reveals Babil Khan broke her stunning head gear at Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla’s party, says “I think he's jealous”
Uorfi Javed reveals Babil Khan broke her stunning head gear at Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla’s party, says “I think he's jealous”