Netizens bash Isha Malviya for accusing Samarth Jurel, says ‘Samarth got slapped by Abhishek for her only n here she's putting the entire blame on Chintu?’

Netizens bash Isha Malviya for accusing Samarth Jurel

Isha Malviya

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 17’s recent episode is out and since then netizens are fumed with anger and bashing Isha Malviya or all the right reasons. 

The promo released by Colors shows that Isha Malviya has took a 360 degree turn and accused Samarth Jurel of provoking Abhishek Kumar when in reality everyone knows that being Isha’s boyfriend, Samarth has always came supporting her and stood against Abhishek for her and Isha is the only person who has always provoked Abhishek. 

In the promo Isha in a verbal spat with Samarth heard saying, “Tum Jaisa poke koi karta nahi hai, tujne jo aaj uske halal ki hai na poke kar kar ke. Jo rulaya hai aapne usse poke kar kar ke Maine bhi bola hai aapko poke mat karo” and that’s when netizens caught her lying as she was the one who poked Abhishek and even lied about Abhishek’s health issues when she was aware about everything and Samarth didn’t. 

Isha’s reality and this accusation on Samarth has irked the viewers and they have started basing Isha. 

Here are some tweets: 

In yesterday’s episode Abhishek Kumar hits another low as she got physically violent and hit Samarth due to Isha’s constant provocation.

It will be really interesting to watch the host of the show Salman Khan taking much needed step on Abhishek Kumar for breaking the important rule and Isha Malviya for lying and throwing him under the bus.
 

