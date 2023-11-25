Netizens come out in support of Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui as they get bashed on Bigg Boss 17's Weekend Ka Vaar; call them the 'BEST PLAYERS' of the season!
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 17 is one of the most loved shows on television.
The current season has many celebrities as participants and some of them are Ankita Lokhande with husband Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui. The Weekend Ka Vaar is much anticipated by the audience and the contestants alike. In the recent episodes, it was seen that host of the show Salman Khan bashes Vicky and Munawar. (Also Read: Hilarious! Bigg Boss 17: Orry finally discloses his profession leaving Salman Khan split; Says ‘Bahut kaam karta hai…’)
The weekend also witnessed Vicky and Ankita’s parents gracing the show. Vicky’s mother shared that the two never fight at home and here, on the show they are constantly fighting. Ankita tries to convince her saying that she will take care of Vicky.
The audience feels that Salman Khan was not justified in bashing Vicky and Munawar and instead have termed them as the best players of the season.
Bigg Boss is being unnecessarily harsh on Vicky Bhaiya, says a fan.
#BigBoss17 is unnecessarily being so harsh on him. He is giving his heart and soul to the show.— ankitapurehappiness (@mishahmd13) November 25, 2023
He doesn't deserve this . @ColorsTV @JioCinema #VickyJain #VickyBhaiya #AnkitaLokhande #MunawarFaruqui #BB17 pic.twitter.com/K0doIVG4tX
A netizen is feeling bad for contestants who are giving their best on the show – Vicky, Munawar, Ankita, Mannara
Feeling bad for contestants who are giving best for @BiggBoss— Anubhav K (@Anubhav_Memerz) November 24, 2023
Broke #VickyJain, he cry tomorrow
Broke #MunawarFaruqui, he was numb
Broke #AnkitaLokhande, she cried today
Now tomorrow #Khanzaadi crying
Mannara cried last week & Makers did her counseling#BiggBoss17 #BB17
Some say that Vicky and Munawar have outstanding performance and their game is strong making them potential winners
The way #VickyJain is playing the game #BiggBoss #BIGGBOSS17— Insider Prakash (@Insider_prakash) November 24, 2023
is outstanding and out performing.
Not only mind game, but he fought too and have aggression too.
Potential winner of @BiggBoss giving all out to the show.@BeingSalmanKhan #MunawarFaruqui #AnkitaLokhande… pic.twitter.com/XBRfaKZRs1
Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui have a winner mindset and they are not only best players but are also good by heart, says a social media user
#VickyJain and #MunawarFaruqui are not only The Best Players of the game but also good at heart.— Bollycrick (@Suresh52143672) November 25, 2023
Despite diff Munawar hugged #KhanZaadi & said sorry!
True Winner Mindset! #BiggBoss17 #MunawarIsTheBoss#BB17 #VickyJain pic.twitter.com/3cczCvIkRi
Apart from this, the Weekend Ka Vaar will also witness Salman schooling Khanzaadi for her physical abuse remark. She will end up crying and will want to walk out of the show. Salman will not stop her too which will hurt her. (Also Read: Fascinating! Bigg Boss 17: Orry grabs everyone's attention through sharing picture with Salman Khan wearing ‘I’m A Liver’ T-shirt)
