Netizens come out in support of Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui as they get bashed on Bigg Boss 17's Weekend Ka Vaar; call them the 'BEST PLAYERS' of the season!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 17 is one of the most loved shows on television.

The current season has many celebrities as participants and some of them are Ankita Lokhande with husband Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui. The Weekend Ka Vaar is much anticipated by the audience and the contestants alike. In the recent episodes, it was seen that host of the show Salman Khan bashes Vicky and Munawar. (Also Read: Hilarious! Bigg Boss 17: Orry finally discloses his profession leaving Salman Khan split; Says ‘Bahut kaam karta hai…’)

The weekend also witnessed Vicky and Ankita’s parents gracing the show. Vicky’s mother shared that the two never fight at home and here, on the show they are constantly fighting. Ankita tries to convince her saying that she will take care of Vicky.

The audience feels that Salman Khan was not justified in bashing Vicky and Munawar and instead have termed them as the best players of the season.

Bigg Boss is being unnecessarily harsh on Vicky Bhaiya, says a fan.

A netizen is feeling bad for contestants who are giving their best on the show – Vicky, Munawar, Ankita, Mannara

Mannara cried last week & Makers did her counseling

Some say that Vicky and Munawar have outstanding performance and their game is strong making them potential winners

The way #VickyJain is playing the game #BiggBoss #BIGGBOSS17

is outstanding and out performing.



Not only mind game, but he fought too and have aggression too.



Not only mind game, but he fought too and have aggression too.

Potential winner of @BiggBoss giving all out to the show.

Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui have a winner mindset and they are not only best players but are also good by heart, says a social media user

Apart from this, the Weekend Ka Vaar will also witness Salman schooling Khanzaadi for her physical abuse remark. She will end up crying and will want to walk out of the show. Salman will not stop her too which will hurt her. (Also Read: Fascinating! Bigg Boss 17: Orry grabs everyone's attention through sharing picture with Salman Khan wearing ‘I’m A Liver’ T-shirt)

Keep reading this space for more information.