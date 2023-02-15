Netizens express their disappointment with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Makers on Twitter, lash out for 'ruining AbhiRa'!

Abhimanyu and Akshara's life has witnessed many changes as they have been living separate lives post the leap. But, their love story has garnered a lot of fans and popularity for the show. It is the chemistry of the actors that makes them the best jodis on television.
Netizens express their disappointment with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Makers on Twitter, lash out for 'ruining AbhiRa'!

MUMBAI : In the longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have won the hearts of fans. 'AbhiRa' is loved by fans and is always trending.

Akshara and Abhimanyu have been through many ups and downs. They had to battle the world to be together, only to find themselves torn apart. The show has taken a leap and this leap has focused on their lives after being apart. It shows the rage that Abhimanyu has and the struggle that Akshara will go through.

Abhimanyu and Akshara's life has witnessed many changes as they have been living separate lives post the leap.

But, their love story has garnered a lot of fans and popularity for the show. It is the chemistry of the actors that makes them the best jodis on television. Fans call them #AbhiRa with love and they often use these hashtags to make fan edits and showcase their love for the duo.

The current track seems to have irked the fans of the show and these fans and viewers have even said that the makers should not keep Abhira apart since it is a waste of their chemistry and the current situation has ‘ruined AbhiRa for them’, they have taken to Twitter to share their disappointment. Check out some of the reactions here:






6

Meanwhile, on the show, Ruhi will then surprises everyone by asking Abhimanyu to become her real father by marrying Aarohi. Abhimanyu and Aarohi agree to get married only for Ruhi’s sake and prepare for the wedding.

While the family is shocked at the news, Manjiri is elated with the news.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Akshara Abhimanyu AbhiRa Maya Pranali Rathod Harshad Chopda Star Plus Kairav Aarohi Neil Manjari Tellychakkar hera mishra Rajan Shahi Directors Kut TellyChakkar
