Netizens express their disappointment with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Makers on Twitter, lash out for 'ruining AbhiRa'!

MUMBAI : In the longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have won the hearts of fans. 'AbhiRa' is loved by fans and is always trending.

Akshara and Abhimanyu have been through many ups and downs. They had to battle the world to be together, only to find themselves torn apart. The show has taken a leap and this leap has focused on their lives after being apart. It shows the rage that Abhimanyu has and the struggle that Akshara will go through.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Aarohi aka Karishma Sawant shares a picture of a person who she credits for her great looks

Abhimanyu and Akshara's life has witnessed many changes as they have been living separate lives post the leap.

But, their love story has garnered a lot of fans and popularity for the show. It is the chemistry of the actors that makes them the best jodis on television. Fans call them #AbhiRa with love and they often use these hashtags to make fan edits and showcase their love for the duo.

The current track seems to have irked the fans of the show and these fans and viewers have even said that the makers should not keep Abhira apart since it is a waste of their chemistry and the current situation has ‘ruined AbhiRa for them’, they have taken to Twitter to share their disappointment. Check out some of the reactions here:

Dear Aksharajee ,



Many more reality checks OTW for you In UP. Lowkey I’m glad she got one today.



Dear Abhimanyu,



I hope you get your reality check soon too.



Gorillas go to hell..Leave my #AbhiRa & Abhir alone#yrkkh #Harshali pic.twitter.com/9F38egC5WQ — [email protected] (@jaimini_thakor) February 15, 2023





The only person who is not at all toxic till now

I'm feeling bad for him #AbhirBirla #AbhiRa #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/KZiogV8KZs — Aayesha (@alfiya_ka) February 15, 2023





Itna bura din aaya rishta mein becoming papa to the kid who mocked you for not being able to become a papa #Yrkkh #AbhiRa pic.twitter.com/alpsaZtTRV — Abhir ka dada (@BirlaPapa) February 14, 2023





Him moving on isn't the problem.

The problem is the way he is once again being pressured & manipulated into this... And that's just tragic.#yrkkh #abhirapic.twitter.com/dkGgFgw5wr — dees ^^ (@exo_trashh) February 15, 2023





i know abhira will come back from this but nothing, i will repeat, is more important than your own mental peace. If watching the show fills you with silent rage, disengage and dissociate from it. For them it is their livelihood but for you it isn't. Stay safe #yrkkh — Quirky_kashmiri (@Quirky_aquarian) February 14, 2023



6

Want justice for abhir.. just like abhira makers are doing dirty with him pic.twitter.com/LQZYtCJGfi — Sahira (@SahiraSharma) February 14, 2023

Meanwhile, on the show, Ruhi will then surprises everyone by asking Abhimanyu to become her real father by marrying Aarohi. Abhimanyu and Aarohi agree to get married only for Ruhi’s sake and prepare for the wedding.

While the family is shocked at the news, Manjiri is elated with the news.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Birla family shocked at Abhimanyu marrying Aarohi; Manjiri elated with the news