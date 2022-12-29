Netizens mistake for Riya Sharma to be Tunisha Sharma’s sister, deets inside

MUMBAI: Riya Sharma has gained a lot of attraction lately with her amazing and heart-touching performance in Star Plus show Banni Chow Home Delivery where she played the role of Dr. Tulika, the love interest of Kabir who was the split personality of Yuvan.

The show featured Ulka Gupta and Pravishth Mishra too and people have really appreciated Riya’s performance in the show. It’s not just about what went on the screen but the viewers have also observed her bonding with the cast members, especially Ulka Gupta. The audience is also a very big fan of her beautiful looks.

Talking about her looks, recently there has been a slight confusion in the minds of a lot of fans as they mistakenly thought that Riya is Tunisha’s sister.

The confusion comes from some of the fans who pointed out that Riya and Tunisha have some similar features. Though this was clearly a misunderstanding, a lot of other fans took it seriously and started to believe that Riya really is Tunisha’s sister.

Well, surely Riya looks beautiful and surely some fans might have spotted some similarities but perceptions are always different and it’s never fair to assume without a confirmation.

So, there came some people to save people from further confusion, making it clear that it’s not how they think and that Riya and Tunisha aren’t really sisters.

Talking about Riya Sharma, soon the actress will be seen in Sab TV’s new and upcoming show Dhruv Tara where she will be playing the lead role of Rajkumari Tarapriya.

Talking about the show, Based on this premise, Sony SAB’s upcoming show is all set to break the clutter with a love story that has never been witnessed before on television as the show follows the journey of Dhruv and Tara. Riya Sharma, a popular television actor will be seen essaying the lead role of Tarapriya, a princess from the 17th century. She is ‘sarva gun sampan’ and embraces nature. She is strong-willed, ambitious, and intelligent and is blessed with a healing touch.

Are you excited about the show?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.