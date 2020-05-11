News

Netizens react to Karna aka Pankaj Dheer’s death scene in Mahabharat

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 May 2020 10:29 PM

MUMBAI: Ramayan and Mahabharata have made a comeback on TV screens during the lockdown, and the audience has taken a keen interest. Currently, they are talking about Karna’s death scene.

Twitterati got emotional seeing this scene and called Karna the greatest warrior in Mahabharat.

They have been discussing how heart-wrenching his death was.

Also read: (CID's ACP Pradyuman and his team had predicted the spread of a deadly virus like coronavirus)

As the war approached, Kunti revealed to Karna that he was her son and asked him to join his brothers the Pandavas. But Karna told her to keep this news as a secret until this death. He didn’t want to betray the trust of the Kauravas. He then promised to not to kill any of the Pandavas except for Arjun.

While he was fixing the wheel of his chariot, Karna was killed by Arjun against the rules of the war. Later on, Arjun and all the Pandavas got to know that Karn was their brother.

Have a look at a few comments.

Also read: (Shreya Ghoshal inspires British pop star, Arzutra Garielle, to release her debut music album ‘Woh Pal’)

Credits: TOI

Pankaj Dheer Mahabharat Karna

