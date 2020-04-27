Netizens trend #AwardForRamayan online

MUMBAI: Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan has once again made its way to our television screens amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. And, needless to say, it’s receiving more love that it did back in the 90s. Some time ago, Ramayan’s Ram AKA Arun Govil had made a shocking revelation during his Twitter chat with Filmfare. The veteran actor stated how he hasn’t received a single honour from any of the government from the past 50 years.

It was after the host asked him about receiving no award, despite his huge contribution to the mythological show that the actor wrote, 'चाहे कोई राज्य सरकार हो या केंद्र सरकार, मुझे आज तक किसी सरकार ने कोई सम्मान नहीं दिया है. मैं उत्तर प्रदेश से हूँ, लेकिन उस सरकार ने भी मुझे आज तक कोई सम्मान नहीं दिया. और यहाँ तक कि मैं पचास साल से मुंबई में हूँ, लेकिन महाराष्ट्र की सरकार ने भी कोई सम्मान नहीं दिया. #रामायण.' This didn’t go down well with netizens, and they expressed their disappointment and asked the government to felicitate the show and its cast by trending #AwardForRamayan on Twitter

A user wrote, “'#AwardForRamayan Ramayan is the divine show who define our culture and Heritage. Teaching us the best of Morales and values. The great epic series must be awarded to promote this culture and motivate the new generation as well. Jai Shri Ram.' Have a look at some of the posts.

Credits: SpotboyE