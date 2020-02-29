Netizens trend #WeLoveSidharth

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla took home the trophy of Bigg Boss 13 days ago, but his fans are still celebrating his victory. He often trends on social media and today is no different. Netizens are simply going all out to praise the actor. Today on Twitter, we have #WeLoveSidharth trending on number two spot.

Sidharth is currently also in the news as he attended the party thrown by his good friend Kushal Tandon. The Beyhad star opened his new restaurant in the city and invited many stars of the TV industry to his bash. One of them was Sidharth, who enjoyed himself to the fullest with other stars like Nia Sharma, Ravi Dubey, and Karanvir Bohra.

Seeing the pictures, a user wrote, 'So glad to see Sid looking so happy. He’s finally getting to spend some well-deserved and much needed time with his friends, far away from the madness and stress of that BB13 house. #WeLoveSidharth.'

Have a look at some comments below.

