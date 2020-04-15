News

Netizens wish they could sleep like Ramayan's Kumbakaran

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Apr 2020 08:47 PM

MUMBAI: The rerun of Ramayan during the lockdown has garnered immense love. Along with keeping the people at home entertained it has helped bring the masses up to date with the Hindu mythology. The character of Kumbakaran has become a topic of conversation. Netizens wish to sleep for a long long spell, just like him, and wake up to a coronavirus-free world. Actor Nalin Dave played the character of Kumbakaran in the series.

Netizens mentioned in their tweet how their parents call them Kumbakaran for sleeping for long duration. One of the users also wished of falling asleep like Kumbakaran keeping aside the negativity. Few others also connected with Kumbakaran’s sleeping habit being one of the option during the lockdown, to be followed as many have nothing to do. Not stopping at it few even got a political party in the picture when this character is shown woken up in the popular series.

Though trolls continued, many users of the social networking platform also sympathized with him for his kindness. Have a look at some of the tweets below.

My parents to me when they saw kumbakaran today. pic.twitter.com/dcTfhAHyk3

—Umang chhajed (@umangchhajed) April13, 2020

#Ramayanaawesome...

Kumbakaran kab uthenge..

WishI too get sleep like that ..forgetting all negativity around pic.twitter.com/KTdct8ZYyK

&mdash(@SantoshSridharb) April13, 2020

Lockdown ka Palan Kaise palan Karna hai Kumbakaran sesikhye, Aaj Sham 9 pm #Ramayanmein

— Viswa (@Viswa_scm) April13, 2020

khumbkharan lift yojna pic.twitter.com/UdxSGMK6XA

—Amit Kumar Sindhi (@AMIT_GUJJU) April13, 2020

Felt very bad for Kumbakaran. Gives all right advices toRavan, tells how impo it is to do right work at right time. Reminds him of Rambeing non other than Lord Vishnu & Sita being Lord Lakshmi &kidnapping her was a henious act.
But fights for his brother knowinghe will die. pic.twitter.com/3MePQ7AS8D

—Dr Aishwarya S (@Aish17aer) April13, 2020

Credits: SpotboyE

Tags Ramayan Ramanand Sagar Arun Govil Ram Dipika Chikhlia Sita Arvind Trivedi Ravana Sunil Lahri Lakshman TellyChakkar
loading...

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Mika and Chahatt Khanna get romantic for...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here