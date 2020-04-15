Netizens wish they could sleep like Ramayan's Kumbakaran

MUMBAI: The rerun of Ramayan during the lockdown has garnered immense love. Along with keeping the people at home entertained it has helped bring the masses up to date with the Hindu mythology. The character of Kumbakaran has become a topic of conversation. Netizens wish to sleep for a long long spell, just like him, and wake up to a coronavirus-free world. Actor Nalin Dave played the character of Kumbakaran in the series.

Netizens mentioned in their tweet how their parents call them Kumbakaran for sleeping for long duration. One of the users also wished of falling asleep like Kumbakaran keeping aside the negativity. Few others also connected with Kumbakaran’s sleeping habit being one of the option during the lockdown, to be followed as many have nothing to do. Not stopping at it few even got a political party in the picture when this character is shown woken up in the popular series.

Though trolls continued, many users of the social networking platform also sympathized with him for his kindness. Have a look at some of the tweets below.