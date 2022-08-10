'Never considered becoming a singer,' says Munawar after debut album 'Madari'

Comedian and singer Munawar has discussed his journey as a singer and said that he never considered being one.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 05/28/2023 - 14:30
Munawar

MUMBAI: Comedian and singer Munawar has discussed his journey as a singer and said that he never considered being one.

Munawar has made his music debut with the album 'Madari'. All songs in the album have been written by Munawar.

Sharing his experience of stepping into the world of music, Munawar revealed: "While working on a composition, I used to hum the tune, and one of my composer friends encouraged me to try my hand at singing."

"I was hesitant at first, but after some persuasion, I decided to give it a shot. That's how my journey as a singer began."

He added: "To be honest, I never really considered becoming a singer. Even now, I feel like I need to take good care of my throat for singing, and sometimes it is difficult to maintain a consistent schedule. When I came up with the idea of creating 'Madari,' I was faced with a question: what language should I choose?"

"Since I can write in various genres like comedy, shayari, aggressive hip-hop, and romantic songs, I thought, why not include everything in Madari."

Munawar's first album, 'Madari,' comprises eight songs, out of which two have been released so far.

SOURCE:IANS

Munawar Madari shayari TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 05/28/2023 - 14:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Pandya Store: Exposed! Krish finds out about Shweta's fake pregnancy
MUMBAI:The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing...
Bhagya Lakshmi: Finally! Rishi confesses his feelings to Lakshmi
MUMBAI:Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
Somy Ali: I’m ready to take up meaningful roles, anything with substance would definitely be interesting and true to life
MUMBAI:Now is the best time to be an artist. The number of mediums has increased in showbiz, so has the opportunities...
OTT show 'Kohrra' is an investigative drama surrounding a murdered NRI
MUMBAI: The upcoming streaming show 'Kohrra' explores dysfunctional family dynamics and the dark facets of love and...
'Never considered becoming a singer,' says Munawar after debut album 'Madari'
MUMBAI: Comedian and singer Munawar has discussed his journey as a singer and said that he never considered being one....
Adhyayan Suman gained 9 kilos for his role in 'Inspector Avinash'
MUMBAI: Actor Adhyayan Suman, who is receiving a lot of positive response for his recently released web series '...
Recent Stories
Naseeruddin Shah was Rasika Dugal's
When Naseeruddin Shah was Rasika Dugal's teacher at FTII, Pune
Latest Video
Related Stories
Exclusive
Exclusive! Shubh Laabh Aapkey Ghar Mein fame actress Mansi Arora to enter Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi
Kashmir shoot
Saumya Tandon extends her Kashmir shoot into a vacay
Vin Diesel
Vin Diesel says 'Fast & Furious' spinoffs are in the works, including a female-led movie
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian makes heartbreaking admission about love as Kanye West remarries
APURVA
Exclusive! Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar reveal when they will get married and how they solve a fight
Anupama
BEAUTIFUL! Check out this special connection between Star Plus' Anupamaa and Kullfi Kumar Bajewala