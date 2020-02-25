Never felt competition with Avneet Kaur, Reem Shaikh, Jannat Zubair and others: Ashnoor Kaur

MUMBAI: Ashnoor Kaur is one of the popular divas of the small screen who has come a long way in her career. The actress started her journey in the showbiz world as a child artist and has now become one of the top-rated actresses of the small screen. She is currently doing popular drama series Patiala Babes which airs on Sony TV. The show has garnered lots of praises since the time it started. Ashnoor is playing the lead role of Mini and is paired opposite Sourabh Raj Jain.

Apart from her show, Ashnoor time and again also does a few music videos. As music videos have become a trend and her contemporaries like Avneet Kaur, Reem Shaikh, Jannat Zubair and others are heavily into it, we asked the gorgeous actress if she feels the competition, Ashnoor said, “I never felt competition with them. For me, I am my biggest competition. I always do better than my own performances in several projects. I’ve grown up with Avneet, Jannat and Reem and we share a very warm bond so have never been competitive with them. All these girls are doing projects according to their perspectives and point of views. Currently, I’m doing very selective music videos as I also have my daily soap Patiala Babes”.

Way to go girl.