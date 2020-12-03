Never settling Mumbai boy, “Nachiket Lele”, settles at Indian Idol 2020

MUMBAI: Mumbai is the city that never settles, and rightly said, Nachiket Lele never settled for what life had to offer him, until he found his calling in music and decided to sing at Indian Idol 2020.

Nachiket belongs to an artistic family and thus his passion for music thrives. He recalls having faced a bad phase during the lockdown and how one person helped motivate him to audition for Indian Idol 2020. This individual is none other than Rohit Raut who was the 1st runner up at Indian Idol season 11 and is also a dear friend to him. He believed in Nachiket’s talent and the stage which helped him and made him a household name would also help Nachiket to make his talent reach more and more people.

Nachiket’s performance stunned the judges and with deep joy they stated, “We absolutely loved your singing and voice has a certain uniqueness to it, keep it up! All the best!” Having no boundaries to his excitement, Nachiket replied saying, “I have finally made the right choice in life and I only look forward to better my music. Cheers to all the adventures in my life that led me to this iconic platform!”

