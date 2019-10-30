A new chapter unfolds next year as Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai makes a return with Season 3

MUMBAI: Having ended season 2 on a cliff-hanger, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai filled the minds of the audience with a whole lot of intrigue and mystery as to what happens next. Well, it seems that all the questions are sure going to be answered as ALTBalaji is all ready to treat the viewers with the third season of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain next year. Much to the delight of their fans, stalwarts of the Indian television industry, Ronit Roy, Mona Singh, Gurdeep Kohli, Apurva Agnihotri, along with Pooja Banerjee and Palak Jain will be returning to the screens in the third season along with some new characters.



The second season of the romantic drama ended with Ananya (Mona Singh) getting to know of Poonam (Gurdip Kohli) and Rohit’s (Ronit Roy) intimate night and then walking out of Rohit’s life. It remains to be seen what lies next in the lives of Ananya and Rohit. Will things remain the same and normal ? Will Rohit and Ananya who loved each other immensely and fought against all odds be broken and despise each other?