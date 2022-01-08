NEW COUPLE IN TOWN! BALH2's Priya aka Disha Parmar suggests Sarangi and Shubham aka Alefia Kapadia and Manraj Singh be the next COUPLE

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world

Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is ruling on the small screens. The show is currently witnessing some interesting twists and turns in the story. Ram and Piya have made a special place in the hearts of the audiences. Their chemistry is much loved and appreciated by the fans.

Fans adore Ram and Priya aka Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta from the show, apart from them there are many couples in the show that are adored, now Disha took to her Instagram and shared yet another potential couple and asked the fans whether this should happen or no? The couple is Shubham and Sarangi, aka Manraj Singh and Alefia Kapadia to which Manraj had a quirky answer.



Check out the video:

In the show, we have seen that Ram and Priya's quarantine love showcases how much they care for each other. When Ram’s report finally came negative, he and Priya had a dramatic and love-filled moment. Ram and Priya are happy to meet each other now after this separation. Ram comes back home and hugs Priya. However, Nandini and Vedika are tense and irked over it and don't wish to take it any further. What will Vedika’s new plan be?

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com