NEW COUPLE IN TOWN! Fans are all hearts for Pranali and Harshad from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! It took 14 years from Bidaai to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to work with Rajan Shahi Ji again reveals Mahima aka Pragati Mehra

In an exclusive conversation with Pranali, she had revealed her equation with Harshad, 'I was nervous at the beginning but when we did the mock shoot together and it was so good that I felt comfortable doing a scene with him. I instantly felt that our scene went great and that's how we got selected as well. I think he is a very nice person by heart, so humble. I really enjoy working with him.'

The duo was snapped at a party, fans were all hearts seeing them bond offscreen. Fans have a new name for the duo now, "Harshali"

Check out the post:

Currently, in the show, Akshu rushes to the hospital, Kairav gets suspicious about her behaviour and asks her whether something happened at night, on the other hand, Aarohi stops Akshu and asks her if she revealed anything to Abhimanyu about the camp. Akshu assures her nothing happened and reaches the hospital. Abhimanyu apologises for everything that happened last night but Akshara says it wasn't their fault, just the moment was wrong.

What do you all think?

Also read: AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Mahima is the REAL HERO of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.