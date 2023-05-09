New entry! Aviee Sharma joins the cast of Zee TV's Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan

Zee TV’s popular fiction offering, Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, is a romantic drama based in modern-day Vrindavan that has been an audience favourite since its launch in May 2022.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/05/2023 - 20:54
Aviee

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s popular fiction offering, Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, is a romantic drama based in modern-day Vrindavan that has been an audience favourite since its launch in May 2022. 

Also read -Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: High Drama! A new entry becomes the first conflict between Radha and Mohan

It captures the story of Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia), who was once an effortless, easy-going charmer with women swooning around him. However, he has somehow lost that smile and is an intense, brooding man today. On the other side, Radha (Neeharika Roy) is a spiritual and optimistic girl on a mission to bring back Mohan’s smile.

TellyChakkar is always at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of television.

As per sources, actor Aviee Sharma joins the cast of Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan.

Also read - Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan: Must Read! Radha happy to help Mohan in his mission

The actor is known for his role in Zee Punjabi's Maavaan Thandiyaan Chavaan.

What twist and turns will Aviee Sharma's character bring to the show?

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

aviee Sharma maavaan thandiyaan chavaan New entry Television TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/05/2023 - 20:54

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Oh No! Amrita saves Riya, Veer’s life falls in danger
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Dhruv Tara: Smart! Tara plans against Nayak, Ranchhod helps
MUMBAI: Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
New entry! Aviee Sharma joins the cast of Zee TV's Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s popular fiction offering, Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, is a romantic drama based in modern-day...
Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka: Rebellious! Aradhana ignores Reyansh’s warning, goes against the Jindal Family
MUMBAI : Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’...
Finally! Bigg Boss Season 7 winner Gauahar Khan lashed out at Rakhi Sawant says “Some losers who are making fun of Islam and making a joke out of this pilgrimage place and I wonder how a person got to do so many drama around a holy place”
MUMBAI: Gauahar Khan is a well known personality in the entertainment industry and she has a massive fan following.The...
Fukrey 3 Trailer OUT! Bringing back memories, the trailer is undoubtedly the most hilarious one of the year
MUMBAI : The highly anticipated trailer for the third installment of Excel Entertainment's audience loved franchise,...
Recent Stories
Fukrey
Fukrey 3 Trailer OUT! Bringing back memories, the trailer is undoubtedly the most hilarious one of the year
Latest Video
Related Stories
Gauahar Khan
Finally! Bigg Boss Season 7 winner Gauahar Khan lashed out at Rakhi Sawant says “Some losers who are making fun of Islam and making a joke out of this pilgrimage place and I wonder how a person got to do so many drama around a holy place”
Shaurya
OMG! From hosting reality shows to DJ-ing, here’s all you need to know about birthday boy Baseer Ali aka Shaurya Luthra of Kundali Bhagya
Rushad Rana
Exclusive! “I've completed a web show and I'm on the verge of completing a film”, Rushad Rana on his upcoming projects, Yeh Unn Dinon Ki Baat Hai completing 6 years and more
Saavi Ki Savaari
Exclusive! Dashami Creation’s Saavi Ki Savaari to wrap up the shoot on THIS date?
Tanaaz Irani
OMG! Tanaaz Irani opens up about her back injury, “I lost confidence and even went through depression”
Bharti Singh
Oh No! Bharti Singh informs that hubby Haarsh Limbachiyaa and son Gola are down with the contagious eye flu