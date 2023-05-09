New entry! Aviee Sharma joins the cast of Zee TV's Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s popular fiction offering, Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, is a romantic drama based in modern-day Vrindavan that has been an audience favourite since its launch in May 2022.

It captures the story of Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia), who was once an effortless, easy-going charmer with women swooning around him. However, he has somehow lost that smile and is an intense, brooding man today. On the other side, Radha (Neeharika Roy) is a spiritual and optimistic girl on a mission to bring back Mohan’s smile.

As per sources, actor Aviee Sharma joins the cast of Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan.

The actor is known for his role in Zee Punjabi's Maavaan Thandiyaan Chavaan.

