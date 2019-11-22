News

THIS new entry to create a RIFT in Sippy family in Star Plus’ Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar broke the news about TV actress Kishwer Merchantt joining the cast of Star Plus’ popular show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. She has replaced Tanaaz Irani and will now reprise the role of Nishi Sippy (Read Here: Not Dilnaaz but Kishwer finalized to replace Tanaaz in Star Plus’ Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum).  

We have heard that another actress will soon make her way in the show.

Actress Chitra Mulani will be seen playing Naren’s (Karan’s father) sister who will return from Jakarta. She will play a cameo in the show. Her entry will bring a lot of drama. She will create a rift in the Sippy family.

Currently, the fans of KHKT are in rejoice mode as the lead pair Sonakshi and Rohit, played by Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover respectively, have finally got hitched in the drama.

Let’s wait and watch how Sonakshi and Rohit’s love story takes a turn post their wedding.

