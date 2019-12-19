New entry on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

MUMBAI: Television’s longest running show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV and Neela Telefilms) has been winning hearts and charts for many years now. Its rib-tickling comical episodes along with conveying a good message for the society has set an example on Indian Television. Along with a great storyline the show is known for having unique characterization.Fans are crazy about the show and its starcast. One would find a lot of fan adoration not only through the way ti is veiwed but also how they gather around the set to have a glimpse of their favourite stars. The cast of Taarak Mehta is known for sharing a bond like family. Every often we see actors’ family members visiting the sets to meet the star cast and enjoy watching the shoot.Well, we have learnt that recently Gurucharan Singh aka Roshan’s parents visited the sets of Taarak Mehta. Like Gurucharan even his parents are fun loving people with whom you would enjoy talking.Roshan captured the moment by clicking a selfie with his parents and the cast. Take a look!