New mommy Anita Hassanandani exercising with her baby in this video is cuteness overloaded; check out

MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Anita Hassanandani is one of the most popular actresses. She has been part of various television shows and impressed the audience with her acting chops.

The lady surely knows how to have fun. The actress, who became a mother to baby Aarav in February this year, in her latest video shared how she works out with her little one. In the video, Anita is seen doing exercises joyfully and shifts her attention to baby Aarav as soon he arrives with daddy Rohit Reddy. She then runs around him, poses with him and takes him for a stroll in his pram. Anita wrote alongside, "There is no right way to workout...As long as you are active and happy!!! You gotta start somewhere .... that could be anywhere *happy*"

ALSO READ: Anita Hassanandani has the most hilarious conversation with THIS special person

Anita loves to put fun videos with her little one on social media. There's another video she posted a few days ago where she can be seen talking to Aarav. She captioned it as, "ChitChat scenes at the Reddys." Anita and Rohit had first announced the news of her pregnancy through a video last year, ahead of her seventh wedding anniversary on October 14. She gave birth to a baby boy on February 9. Ever since it's been a busy time for the parents.

Check out Anita Hassanandani’s latest video here.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Here is how Anita Hassanandani is celebrating her 40th birthday with Rohit Reddy

CREDIT: TIMES OF INDIA