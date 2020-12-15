A new phase begins for Bondita in COLORS’ Barrister Babu

MUMBAI: COLORS’ hit show Barrister Babu is one of the most loved fiction shows on television today. With its interesting characters, a riveting storyline and plot-twists, has managed to keep the audience entertained. In the current track of the show, we see Bondita (played by Aura Bhatnagar) emerge victorious after a nail-biting competition with Saudamini.

Now, little Bondita can freely go to the school to study and will also have a new look in the show! Bondita, who is always seen wearing ornate sarees, will now also be seen donning a school dress.