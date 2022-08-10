New show alert! Sony Entertainment Television drops the promo of their upcoming show - ‘Sapnon Ki Chhalaang’

Chhalaang

MUMBAI : "Zindagi se ek mauka maanga tha, par yahan toh hazaro dhakke khane pad rahe hai". Shifting base to a new city can give a major culture shock to many as they begin their journey at a new place. Sony Entertainment Television has always been at the forefront of curating diverse content, novel storylines and inspirational characters with a progressive outlook. And, once again, the channel is set to bring forth a refreshing yet relatable narrative with its upcoming fiction offering 'Sapnon Ki Chhalaang’ that traces the aspiring journey of Radhika Yadav (played by the talented actress, Megha Ray), a small-town girl from Jhansi, who takes a leap of faith and moves to the maximum city, Mumbai to fulfil her dreams and how she braces herself to face the challenges. 

A new city, new lifestyle, new roommates, new job and a boss who is hard to impress. How will Radhika overcome all these hurdles?

'Sapnon Ki Chhalaang'  coming soon only on Sony Entertainment Television!
 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/27/2023 - 18:37

