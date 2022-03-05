NEW TWIST: Rajeev LOCKS Parineeti before the engagement!

MUMBAI: Parineeti went on floors on 14th February. The show focuses on two best friends who end up marrying the same boy. The show looks promising. It features gorgeous ladies Achal Sahu and Tanvi Dogra and the dapper Ankur Verma in lead roles.

The upcoming episodes are filled with amazing twists and turns.

As seen so far, Parminder urges Rajeev to attend the engagement ceremony with Parineet. Furthermore, Rajeev grows extremely desperate to attend his engagement with Neeti and tries to avoid Parineet.

Vicky drops Parineet with Rajeev and decides to go back home.

However, he recalls that Neeti had sent him the venue and he decides to see the guy she is marrying.

On the other hand, Parineeti falls into new trouble as Rajeev locks her inside a changing room before the engagement.

Parineeti gets shocked to see Rajeev's behavior and she calls Vicky for help.

