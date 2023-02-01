This new year, Bhagya Lakshmi’s Aishwarya Khare takes her first international solo trip to Bali

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/02/2023 - 18:52
MUMBAI: Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi has been in the news for all the good reasons ever since its premiere. Making their way into the audience's hearts, Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti aka our very own #RishMi have become household names. Recently, viewers witnessed how Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) broke Lakshmi’s (Aishwarya Khare) trust and they are getting divorced. And now, everyone is planning to get Rishi married to Malishka (Maera Mishra). With these exciting twists and turns, the show ensures to keep its fans entertained.

It’s the end of the year and this time everyone plans their vacation after working hard the whole year. Similarly, the lead actress of the show, Aishwarya Khare has decided to take out some time for herself this festive season and she has gone on her first international solo trip to Ubud, Bali.  As we all need some time for ourselves to rest, relax and reenergize, Aishwarya has taken some time off from her busy schedule to attend a yoga meditation retreat in Bali.

Aishwarya Khare mentioned, “I decided to plan this solo trip to Bali because after working round the clock the whole year everyone needs a little breather which is totally different from the monotonous life. This trip is mainly about rejuvenating myself and a short break to self-actualize.  I am really excited to attend this yoga meditation retreat that I have come here, I am sure it will be revitalizing.  I decided to do a solo trip because I thought I needed to be with myself for some time. I was looking forward to this trip for a very long time and I am so glad that I made this decision. I feel every woman should go for a solo trip at least once in her life.  I will surely be back fresh, happy and all ready for next year!”

Well, looks like Aishwarya is surely going to have an amazing start to the new year!

In the upcoming episodes, viewers will get to watch how the Oberoi family is preparing for Malishka and Rishi’s wedding, while Rishi is missing Lakshmi. Will this be the end of their relationship? Or will Rishi and Lakshmi unite again?

To find out, tune into Bhagya Lakshmi, every Monday to Sunday, 8:30 pm only on Zee TV!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/02/2023 - 18:52

