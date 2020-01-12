New Year brings celebrities close to Health resolutions

MUMBAI: The New Year is here with a breeze of fitness and has prodded our Bollywood celebrities to diligently follow their health resolutions. So what is your favourite celebrity’s fitness mantra that you can follow to start your year on a healthy note? Let us have a look at 5 celebrities who are seen to endorse good health not only on their social media but also at events.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan has won many hearts by her style and performance on small screen. Her Cannes look stays fresh in our mind even while we enter the New Year. The style icon was spotted at an Acuvue event in a ravishing yellow gown and subtle make-up, in Mumbai where she shared her secret for a sharper, brighter and clearer vision.

Speaking about the importance of eye health, she quoted, “Eye health is really important, and we often ignore it. But I must tell you, it's important to get proper eye tests done regularly. It's so much more than a clear vision, it gives you the confidence to achieve what you want and have an uninterrupted journey towards your goals. I urge everyone to take the #Acuvue1DayChallenge and share their experiences with us.”

Tapsee Pannu

Speaking of fitness and good health, how can we possibly leave out Tapsee from the list? She has kick started her 2020 on a healthy note by participating in the second edition of ‘Skechers Performance Mumbai Walkathon’. Walking is the most underrated form of physical activity. This is the reason why Skechers took up the challenge to spread awareness among people of all age groups about the benefits of walking.

The actress shared, “I personally love walking and exercising as my profession demands me to be fit and healthy all the time. Skechers shoes have definitely changed my walks by making it extremely comfortable and clearly become my favourite. Not to forget, they are super stylish.”

Milind Soman

Fitness icon Milind Soman has been an active endorser of good health as he inspires many by his journey. His association with Almond Board of California is yet another step of highlighting the importance of a healthy diet in your fitness journey.

Motivating his fans to start 2020 on a healthy note, he shares, “During the holiday-season, we tend to over-indulge in unhealthy and high calorie food. An important part of maintaining a healthy lifestyle is adding a regular dose of exercise to it. I enjoy running, and make sure I try to do it 2-3 times a week, even during the holiday season or on vacation. To complement this, I personally opt for wholesome snacks like almonds which are a source of 15 nutrients such as magnesium, riboflavin, zinc etc. Added to that, global research also suggests that daily consumption of almonds may have a positive impact on type 2 diabetes, heart health and weight management.”

Soha Ali Khan

The very beautiful and exceptionally talented, Soha Ali Khan is also looked up for her flawless skin and fitness. After welcoming a new member to the family, Soha has been even more mindful of fitness and diet. She has also pledged to embrace the New Year on a healthy note by her association with Almond Board of California.

Encouraging her fans to kick start their year in a healthy way, she shares, “For a lot of us, January is a month of new beginnings. But how many of us are able to see them through the year is questionable. Having family responsibilities, and a young daughter to take care of, I try to keep smaller, more achievable resolutions at the start of the year, and work through the year to achieve them. As we enter 2020, I urge everyone to make more informed snacking choices, and opt for snacks like almonds, or fresh fruits which will aid your overall health.”

Ranvijay Singha

Ranvijay Singha is known for his rugged look and enchanting smile and is followed as a fitness icon all over India. He recently associated with Acuvue at an event at Kolkata where he emphasized on how important is it to take care of your eyes while you focus on your overall fitness.

He shared, “I can honestly say that looking after your eyes is just as important as looking after the rest of your body. That's where regular eye checks ups come in. If you believe that you should always have a vision towards your goals, then it's important to take care of that one thing that's going to help you in your journey to achieve them - your eyesight. I therefore urge everyone to take the #Acuvue1DayChallenge and share their experiences with me".