Newbie Dipna Patel will make her small-screen debut with Colors' Shubhaarambh

03 Dec 2019 01:15 PM

MUMBAI:Popular TV actress Mahima Makwana is all set to make her smashing comeback on the small screen with Colors' latest show Shubharambh. The show rolled out yesterday and people are liking it. And while we are talking about debuts, Shubhaaramabh will also make a debut of a new actress and it is none other than Dipna Patel.

Dipna made a huge impact with her role in the Gujarati blockbuster film, Gujjubhai The Great. And now the actress will be stepping in Hindi television industry with the show Shubharambh. The actress will be seen playing the role of Darshana Reshammiya, a dark-skinned girl, and her struggles because of society’s stereotyped notions of beauty.

For Dipna who is a Gujarati, this role best suited her interest and also her comfort zone. In an interview with a leading daily, the actress said that she is glad that she is starting her TV journey with this role because she feels a lot of women in India will relate to her character. She further added how the role demands long makeup sessions but in the end, it's totally worth it.

Talking about how Gujarati shows are different from Hindi shows, Dipna mentioned they are quite different, especially the long shooting schedules and frequent changes in the script which is very challenging. The actress said that she is hoping the viewers will enjoy seeing her in the show. 

 

 

