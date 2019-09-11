Newbie Megha Ray to romance Rohit Suhanti in Zee TV’s Dil Yeh Ziddhi Hai

MUMBAI: Manor Rama Pictures, helmed by Karan Raj Kohli and Viraj Kapur will soon roll out a new show titled Dil Yeh Ziddhi Hai for Zee TV.



TellyChakkar has learnt that the show will revolve around a girl named Dhara who is free-spirited and believes in living life to the fullest. We have learnt that the character of Dhara will be played by newbie Megha Ray.



We have also heard that eventually with the show progressing Dhara will start losing her eye-sight however she is decide to fight back because Dil Yeh Ziddhi Hai.



Megha will romance Pehredaar Piya Ki fame Rohit Suhanti in the show.



Manor Rama Pictures have earlier produced Haq Se on ALTBalaji.



