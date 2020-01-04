Newbie Sehar S enjoys a working birthday on the sets of Kamli Ishq Di

MUMBAI: Sehar S will be seen in Zee Punjabi’s Kamli along with actor Jasn Kohli.



It is Sehar’s birthday today and she is celebrating on the sets of her show. TellyChakkar.com got in touch with the beautiful actress to know more about her birthday plans. She said, “I am extremely happy and blessed to be working on my birthday. It's going fantastic so far. My wonderful co actor Jashn made it special by bringing a cake. Since that happened, production

has arranged a party post shoot and hoping to get more surprises (laughs)”.



On being asked about her birthday plans she said, “I am a family person and really thankful to my parents for everything. A dinner with family at favourite restaurant will be amazing”.



On getting a great show like Kamli, Sehar said, “I’m enjoying my journey as an artist and living the dream. I am thankful to my producers, directors and actors and everyone in the crew for creating

such a wonderful work environment. That's why I believe I am truly blessed to be working on my special day."



Sehar mentioned about casting director Paresh Patel being quite supportive. She added, “He is not just a Casting Director or a Manager to me. He is a true mentor, very helpful, always guides me in the

right direction. It was a lovely experience with him in my last NOVA CREAM Advertisement, he was the one who auditioned me for this show Kamli Ishq Di”.



Here’s wishing Sehar a very happy birthday from the team TellyChakkar.