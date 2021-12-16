Newly married couple, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain poses for paps

MUMBAI: The adorable couple, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain who got hitched a few days back were clicked by paparazzi. We must say, that the two looked absolutely charming together as husband and wife. Where Ankita looked gorgeous in a blue-colored saree, husband Vicky was slaying in a blue formal shirt and pants. And isn’t it cute, that these love birds were wearing color-coordinated clothes?

CREDIT: BOLLYWOODLIFE.COM