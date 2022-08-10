Newly married Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel are off for their honeymoon to Thailand, share fun glimpses

The Kulvaddhu actress looked gorgeous in a red and white lehenga while her groom looked handsome in a white sherwani.
Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel

MUMBAI: Popular TV actress Daljiet Kaur recently tied the knot with her boyfriend Nikhil Patel in an intimate ceremony among friends and family. The Kulvaddhu actress looked gorgeous in a red and white lehenga while her groom looked handsome in a white sherwani.

Now that the lavish wedding festivities are done, the couple has jetted off to Bangkok, Thailand for a relaxing and romantic honeymoon. 

Sharing a clip from their fun honeyloon, Daljiet wrote, “Off on our first of many adventures around the world as Mr & Mrs Patel. Let’s call this one our “Honeymoon!"

Check out their fun pictures here;

Dalljiet was previously married to Bigg Boss 16 contestant shalin Bhanot and has a son named Jaydon. Nikhil too was previously married and has two daughters from that marriage. 

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

Credit-pinkvilla

Dalljiet Kaur Jaydon Bhanot Shalin Bhanot Nikhil Patel
