Newly-married Shaheer Sheikh reveals about wifey Ruchikaa Kapoor and his honeymoon plans; VIDEO INSIDE

MUMBAI: Shaheer Sheikh broke a million hearts when he got married to the love of his wife Ruchikaa Kapoor who is also the Vice President of Balaji Telefilms. The two were rumoured to be dating for quite some time.

We got a chance to speak to Shaheer about his sudden wedding and couple's future plans. Excerpts from the conversation:

What reactions did you receive when you announced your marriage to the world? The kind of reactions I got was shocking. People were talking stuff like 'zeher hai to dedo' (laughs). I have such a strong bond with the people who watch my work that they took it more like a shock than a surprise. I think I should have prepared them a little in advance. But I didn't do that as it was a last moment decision for me as well.

I think it's a different relation I have with them. And when they realise there is a new person in my life, they feel cheated which was shocking to me also. But eventually they realised I am happy about it and they are also happy in my happiness.

Who decided to announce this relationship to the world? It was out there and people had an idea about this. I am a person who doesn't like to put his personal life out there. I don't know how to put this across but I feel nazar lagti hai (laughs). So, just live your life, be happy and make sure whatever you put there should be inspiring and gives out a right message. So, whenever I feel there is a need to put it out there, I do that. I can be wrong but I am a person who is driven by his emotions, so whatever I feel I do.

You had a court marriage, did you always wanted to keep it a low key affair? I don't even like to celebrate my birthday, so you can imagine. I always wanted my marriage to be as simple as possible. Ruchikaa and my family were not up for a simple one and that's why we are planning something in June. Because of the pandemic, we also got an opportunity to keep it low key and have it like an intimate affair.

Also read: https://www.tellychakkar.com/spoiler-alert/kundali-bhagya-karan-and-preeta-honeymoon-manali-201214

Who all attended your wedding? Very few people were there. I guess not more then 10 people. As I said, we are planing to do a proper function because everyone is upset that we didn't do any kind of celebration as such. So, we are planing to celebrate next summer.

What are the plans for Honeymoon? Let's first get the families together and celebrate it and they maybe.

Your families were not upset with your decision to get married in this fashion? My family really wanted me to get married from a very long time. My mom was behind my life, so unhone kaha, "theek hai, tu kar raha hai na karle."

Stay tuned to this space for more updates

Credits: spotboye