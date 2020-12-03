Newlyweds Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh make their first TV appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show

MUMBAI: This weekend The Kapil Sharma Show will witness the most awaited and the newly married jodi - most popular singer of Bollywood Neha Kakkar along with husband and Punjabi singer Rohanpreet Singh. Cast of the show will host post marriage rituals for the couple and set up a romantic atmosphere for them to enjoy a beautiful dance together. Kapil Sharma who is known for his witty remarks will be seen having candid conversations with the couple and the trio will be seen adding fun and melody to the night. The Indian Idol 2020 judge with her husband will throw some light on their relationship. Cast of the show will leave the audience in splits with their humorous and fun filled acts.

Stay Tuned and Keep watching The Kapil Sharma Show every Sat-Sun at 9.30 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television