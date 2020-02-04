News Bigg Boss 13: Umar Riaz lashes out at Himanshi Khurana’s manager

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz proposed marriage to Himanshi Khurana during her reentry in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Well, it is being speculated that Asim’s brother Umar and his father are highly against their relationship and just want Asim to focus on the game right now. Adding fuel to the fire is Himanshi’s manager Nidhi’s latest tweet, wherein he admits to Asim’s family not accepting Himanshi and how some fans are spreading against her. Well, Umar was quick to take notice and respond.

As a response to a new-deleted fan tweet, Nidhi wrote, 'Asim ki puri family to @realhimanshi K b against hai.. Agr support ni kr skte to hate spread Krne ka to mtlb ni.. Andr Ki baatein kisi ko ni pta hoti.. Thode tym ka show Dekh k judge krlo bs.'

This didn’t go down well with Umar, who vented out his anger by asking them to stay away from the actor. He tweeted, 'Ab yeh karenge support #Asim ko! Haan ?? Inko sab pata hai kaun kisko support kar raha hai! Yeh banenge ab Asim ki family. Thoda door raho aur hawa aane do!'

Credits: SpotboyE