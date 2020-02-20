Neyha Sharma to be seen in web-series Beycharey; reveals exclusive details

MUMBAI: Neyha Sharma is one popular face of the entertainment world. The bubbly actress, who has been a part of several projects like Yam Hai Hum, Khadaani Shfakhana, Bajatey Raho and Talvar, is all set to star in a web-series.

In an exclusive chat with TellyChakkar, Neyha spilt some beans on her character. Neyha said, "The web-series is titled Beycharey and it is a youth-comedy. I'm playing the role of an office employee and she is from a small town."

Neyha further revealed, "The office is dominated by male employees. My character is shown very naive. The office culture is very new to me and the guys around try to impress me with their antics."

Talking about her experience, Neyha said, "My experience was amazing and all the co-actors were nice. I had fun shooting with them."

Apart from this, Neyha currently has one Hindi movie in her kitty. However, she refused to divulge any details as it is in the pre-production stage.

Neyha also shared that she is into sports as well and is currently playing for football league.

Beycharey will be releasing on Rapchik app today.

