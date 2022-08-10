Nia Sharma adds a new twist to 'Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal' with a special cameo

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 03/29/2023 - 10:05
Nia Sharma

MUMBAI: The popular television show 'Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal' on COLORS has been creating a buzz with its intriguing storyline and star-studded cast. With each passing episode, the audience has been left wanting more, eagerly anticipating what the show has in store next. Adding to the excitement, the show is all set to introduce the multi-talented actor and dancer, Nia Sharma who is set to make a special cameo appearance on the show. Her charisma and energy are sure to add a new dimension to the already sizzling drama, and fans are eagerly anticipating her appearance.

Nia Sharma is set to judge a special competition on an upcoming episode of 'Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal', which promises to be a night of glitz and glamour. Her task is to select the most attractive man in town who will earn the prestigious title of Mr. Lansdale, following a fierce competition between Armaan and Veer played by popular actors Gashmeer Mahajani and Karan Kundrra respectively. It remains to be seen how Nia Sharma will put her unique twist on the gripping tale and infuse her flavor into the story. Fans are eagerly anticipating this exciting episode!

Nia Sharma expresses her excitement for her upcoming appearance on the popular television show 'Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal'. "I am grateful for this opportunity to showcase my work to the viewers through this show, which has a huge fan base," she says. "It was a pleasure shooting with my friends Karan, Gashmeer, and Reem while spreading the word about my latest music video 'Daiyya Daiyya'. It's an upbeat and fun song that I am sure the audience will enjoy. In the upcoming episode, I will be seen judging a competition that will determine the hottest man in the town of Landsdale. I can't wait for viewers to witness the ultimate face-off of two werewolves and to see how I bring my unique twist to this thrilling tale."

To know more, keep watching ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ at 09:00 PM every Monday to Friday only on COLORS.

Nia Sharma Tere Ishq mein Ghayal cameo Daiyya Daiyya Gashmeer Mahajani Karan Kundrra Mr. Lansdale Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 03/29/2023 - 10:05

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Sad! Surekha calls Muskaan a gold digger, moves her to tears
MUMBAI :Previously, Surekha likes to mess around with people around her and is constantly looking for some gossip. She...
Wow! Rupali Ganguly relives her days in the Bigg Boss house; shares nostalgic pictures with Rakhi Sawant
MUMBAI : Rupali Ganguly is a superstar on television, and these days, she is ruling the screens with her performance as...
Exclusive! Bigg Boss 16 fame Shiv Thakare bags a Marathi movie produced by Amol Khairnar under the banner of 2 idiot films
MUMBAI: Shiv Thakare was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2 (Marathi), and the fans loved the way he played the game.Now...
RIP! Ashneer Grover’s father Ashok Grover passes away at 69
MUMBAI: Former Shark Tank India’s judge Ashneer Grover took to his social media page to share that he has lost his...
Interesting! Bollywood actresses who got married to foreigners
MUMBAI :While we have actresses like Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, Deepika Padukone, and many more who got married to...
Anupamaa: Devastating! Vanraj asks a shocking question to Anupama
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Bollywood actresses who got married to foreigners
Interesting! Bollywood actresses who got married to foreigners

Latest Video

Related Stories
Bigg Boss house; shares nostalgic pictures with Rakhi Sawant
Wow! Rupali Ganguly relives her days in the Bigg Boss house; shares nostalgic pictures with Rakhi Sawant
Shiv Thakare
Exclusive! Bigg Boss 16 fame Shiv Thakare bags a Marathi movie produced by Amol Khairnar under the banner of 2 idiot films
Ashneer Grover
RIP! Ashneer Grover’s father Ashok Grover passes away at 69
Vijay Vikram Singh
Shocking! Bigg Boss narrator Vijay Vikram Singh opens up about how he took to drinking heavily at age 19 and was depressed for 7 years
Sumbul Touqeer Khan
Kya Baat Hai! Sumbul Touqeer Khan gives a deadline to Fahmaan Khan for this shocking reason
Karan Kundrra
Kya Baat Hai! Karan Kundrra reveals how his producer was angry with him when he went back from films to TV, says “they know what I bring to the table”