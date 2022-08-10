Nia Sharma adds a new twist to 'Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal' with a special cameo

MUMBAI: The popular television show 'Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal' on COLORS has been creating a buzz with its intriguing storyline and star-studded cast. With each passing episode, the audience has been left wanting more, eagerly anticipating what the show has in store next. Adding to the excitement, the show is all set to introduce the multi-talented actor and dancer, Nia Sharma who is set to make a special cameo appearance on the show. Her charisma and energy are sure to add a new dimension to the already sizzling drama, and fans are eagerly anticipating her appearance.

Nia Sharma is set to judge a special competition on an upcoming episode of 'Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal', which promises to be a night of glitz and glamour. Her task is to select the most attractive man in town who will earn the prestigious title of Mr. Lansdale, following a fierce competition between Armaan and Veer played by popular actors Gashmeer Mahajani and Karan Kundrra respectively. It remains to be seen how Nia Sharma will put her unique twist on the gripping tale and infuse her flavor into the story. Fans are eagerly anticipating this exciting episode!

Nia Sharma expresses her excitement for her upcoming appearance on the popular television show 'Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal'. "I am grateful for this opportunity to showcase my work to the viewers through this show, which has a huge fan base," she says. "It was a pleasure shooting with my friends Karan, Gashmeer, and Reem while spreading the word about my latest music video 'Daiyya Daiyya'. It's an upbeat and fun song that I am sure the audience will enjoy. In the upcoming episode, I will be seen judging a competition that will determine the hottest man in the town of Landsdale. I can't wait for viewers to witness the ultimate face-off of two werewolves and to see how I bring my unique twist to this thrilling tale."

