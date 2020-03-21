Nia Sharma enjoys a car ride amid Coronavirus; her Jamai Raja co-star Ravi Dubey teases her

MUMBAI: The world has come to a standstill owing to Coronavirus outbreak. People are taking safety measures and staying indoors to avoid the spreading of the virus.

In India, the deadly virus is slowly spreading its wings. Shooting schedules of television shows and movies have also been stalled until 31 March. While most of the celebrities are spending time at home in self-quarantine, some are still stepping out in this dangerous situation. And one of them is a popular TV actress Nia Sharma. The Naagin 4 actress recently took to her Instagram handle to share a video of a car ride that she took amid the Coronavirus outbreak. She captioned the same as, ‘Living in your own world now.' While Nia looked gorgeous and happy as always, her stint did not go down well with her former Jamai Raja co-star Ravi Dubey. He commented on the clip teasing and taunting her, 'Haan ye sahi hai bahar ghoomle tu' (Yeah this is right, you go out roaming now.'

