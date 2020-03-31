Nia Sharma is my favourite person from the sets of Naagin 4: Vijayendra Kumeria

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is making sure that our readers and audience are entertained while we face this challenging period of being on a lockdown for 21 days in the wake of Coronavirus.

After the humongous response on the LIVE sessions with Sehban Azim and Pearl V Puri, TellyChakkar connected with the handsome Vijayendra Khumeria.

Vijayendra is currently wooing the audience with his acting chops in Colors’ Naagin 4. When asked about his shooting experience with Nia, he said, “Nia is a very nice actress. She is extremely good with her lines. She doesn’t require many takes while shooting, is easy going and chilled out so yes, it's great working with her."

Speaking about Rashami Desai, he said, “It has been a while since she entered the show, but we have known each other since a year now. We met while shooting the mahasangam of Udaan and Dil Se Dil Tak. It’s nice working with her too”.

When asked about his favourite person from Naagin 4, he said, “Ahh… I believe Nia because I have maximum scenes with her. Infact, even my director sir, Mr.Ranjan. Nia, Ranjan sir and I are like a nice trio. We chit chat between the shots”.

